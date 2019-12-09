HOPE Ministries distributing food and toys to families in need this Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - HOPE Ministries is partnering with other community organizations to distribute food and toys to approximately 400 children and 100 families just in time for Christmas.
The distribution event will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at HOPE Ministries, 4643 Winbourne Avenue.
In keeping with the client choice philosophy, each year HOPE opens its Christmas Palace Store where families who shop in HOPE’s food pantry are able to shop for toys for the children in their household. This event is only open for HOPE clients living in the 70805 zip code.
Volunteers also provide wrapping stations for parents, giving them the opportunity to have all their Christmas shopping done well before Christmas Day.
HOPE’s Client Choice Food Pantry has fed over 12,700 people in north Baton Rouge in 2019. The ‘client choice’ model encourages clients to go inside HOPE’s pantry and shop in an atmosphere of dignity and select food that suits their preferences and nutritional needs.
For more information about HOPE Ministries services or volunteer opportunity, go to https://hopeworksbr.org/
