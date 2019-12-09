Gov. Edwards: ‘You may be from Ohio, but you will forever be a proud son of the great state of Louisiana’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took to Twitter to congratulate Joe Burrow on being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Gov. Edwards wasted no time Tweeting his support for the young quarterback.
According to the Tweet, Gov. Edwards said, “You may be from Ohio, but you will forever be a proud son of the great state of Louisiana.”
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes.
After LSU’s dominating win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, Burrow is considered a favorite to win the honor.
The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday, December 14 at 7 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.