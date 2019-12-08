FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Won’t feel like December Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures Monday will be well above normal. Morning lows and daytime highs will be about 15 degrees warmer than it should be for the first part of December. The warm-up will be a result of strong southerly winds. Winds should stay strong enough to keep thick fog from forming, but watch for a few areas of patchy fog early Monday.
Out the door temperatures will be near 60 degrees with afternoon highs nearing 80 degrees under a sun/cloud mix.
Most will get through Monday dry, but a few showers will be possible Monday afternoon.
The weather turns wet Tuesday morning as our next storm system and cold front push into the area. Rain will be likely Tuesday morning with a few pockets of heavy rain. The cold front will push through mid-to-late-morning and cause temperatures to fall through the 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday will be one of those upside-down temperature days where you head out the door much warmer than you come back through the door. So, be sure to have a jacket with you Tuesday morning even though you may not need it at the time. Rain amounts look to stay under 1 inch for the most part Tuesday.
A few lingering showers will be possible into early Wednesday morning before we trend dry for the rest of the day.
Temperatures will stay chilly to end the workweek. A weak disturbance is forecast to impact the area Thursday into Friday causing a few showers in the forecast
Next weekend stays dry with a slight warm-up expected.
Scattered t-showers return Monday, Dec. 16 as another cold front arrives. This front will bring another round of colder temperatures for the middle part of that week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.