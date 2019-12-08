FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Won’t feel like December Monday

The weather turns wet Tuesday morning as our next storm system and cold front push into the area. Rain will be likely Tuesday morning with a few pockets of heavy rain. The cold front will push through mid-to-late-morning and cause temperatures to fall through the 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday will be one of those upside-down temperature days where you head out the door much warmer than you come back through the door. So, be sure to have a jacket with you Tuesday morning even though you may not need it at the time. Rain amounts look to stay under 1 inch for the most part Tuesday.