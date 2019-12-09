FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to fall overnight as some rain moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Isolated showers have been rolling across the WAFB area through Monday afternoon and that will continue into the evening. A cold front currently to our northwest will slowly move southeast across Louisiana Tuesday. Rains will increase in coverage overnight, with rain likely by early Tuesday morning and continuing through the rest of the day. You will get some breaks in the rain through the day, but rain remains likely for the WAFB region right into early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, while we could hear a couple of rumbles of thunder, the Storm Team is not concerned about a threat of active or severe thunderstorms.
Tuesday daybreak temperatures for Baton Rouge will be in the mid to upper 60s, but will fall throughout the day, dropping into the low 50s by the evening commute. The action should be winding down Wednesday morning, with clearing by Wednesday afternoon. Morning lows Wednesday dip to near 40° for the Red Stick, with afternoon highs only getting into the mid to upper 50s, even with a return of sunshine.
Rain totals around the area are expected to range between 0.5” to 1.5” with locally higher amounts possible. That could create some nuisance puddling and standing water along area roads, but will not create a flooding issue, especially when spread out over more than a day’s time.
The dry out doesn’t last long, however, with clouds returning Thursday and even a few showers possible late in the day. Friday morning starts out with scattered-to-likely rains with the activity subsiding before mid-day and giving way to a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon. Both days will remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday.
The weekend weather looks much better, with a forecast for fair to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. While we could see a spotty shower late Sunday, that certainly isn’t enough to adjust any Sunday afternoon plans. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s, with highs reaching 70° for many WAFB neighborhoods Sunday.
Rain is back in the picture for the start of next week, however, with scattered to likely action Monday and at least the first half of Tuesday. Highs Monday will return to the 70s ahead of the next cold front, but afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach 60° for the Capital City Tuesday on the backside of the cold front.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.