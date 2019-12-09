FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to fall overnight as some rain moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Isolated showers have been rolling across the WAFB area through Monday afternoon and that will continue into the evening. A cold front currently to our northwest will slowly move southeast across Louisiana Tuesday. Rains will increase in coverage overnight, with rain likely by early Tuesday morning and continuing through the rest of the day. You will get some breaks in the rain through the day, but rain remains likely for the WAFB region right into early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, while we could hear a couple of rumbles of thunder, the Storm Team is not concerned about a threat of active or severe thunderstorms.