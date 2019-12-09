FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, rain overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mild morning as you head out the door. Monday morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50°s.
Be aware of areas of patchy fog. In fact, a portion of SE LA is under a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through much the early commute.
Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix, a 30% coverage of showers and an unseasonably warm high this afternoon in the upper 70°s.
Overnight, scattered showers become more numerous. Expect a low of 62°.
Tomorrow, rain is likely for the majority of the day with a high staying in the upper 60°s.
