FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, rain overnight

FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Dec. 9, 2019
By Diane Deaton | December 9, 2019 at 5:00 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 12:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mild morning as you head out the door. Monday morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50°s.

Be aware of areas of patchy fog. In fact, a portion of SE LA is under a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through much the early commute.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix, a 30% coverage of showers and an unseasonably warm high this afternoon in the upper 70°s.

Overnight, scattered showers become more numerous. Expect a low of 62°.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

Tomorrow, rain is likely for the majority of the day with a high staying in the upper 60°s.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.