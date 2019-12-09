2 dead, 1 injured in Opelousas hit-and-run; victim allegedly ran onto highway after learning of son’s death

OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - Three people were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. One of the victims was allegedly a grief-stricken woman who ran into the street after learning of her son’s death.
LSP says the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 on La. 749 near Legion Lane. Two people, identified as Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41, both of Opelousas, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The third victim was treated for minor injuries. All three victims were related, LSP confirmed.
Earlier that day, just before 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says the body of a young black male was discovered in a drainage ditch on Austin Road near Blossom Road. The sheriff’s office has not identified the body.
According to The Advocate, one of the victims was the mother of the male found in the ditch. Neighbors told The Advocate that one of the victims was overcome with grief before she ran out onto the highway. Two other relatives worked to console her and tried frantically to stop oncoming traffic.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the driver as Michael Thibodeaux, of Washington. On Dec. 8, Thibodeaux was arrested and charged with hit-and-run driving.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880. Anyone with information on the body found along Austin Road is urged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.
