Community to hold candlelight vigil a year after teen killed by drunk driver in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - After exactly a year after 18-year-old Caleb Loots was killed by a drunk driver in Gonzales, community groups are holding a candlelight vigil to raise awareness on drunk driving.
On December 9, 2018, Loots, a recent high school graduate, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 44 near the Gonzales and Burnside exit when Ashley Seibers struck and killed him while behind the wheel.
She had turned herself in after fleeing from authorities and was charged with vehicular homicide and DWI.
For Monday’s event, several organizations, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, will remember Loots’ memory in hopes of shining a light on drunk driving.
The public is welcome to attend the vigil, which starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the crash site.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.