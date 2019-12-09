BRPD Chief Murphy Paul to speak at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to speak at Press Club Monday at noon.
Chief Paul is expected to speak about his department’s response to November’s rash of gun violence in Baton Rouge, which saw three straight weekends of multiple fatal shootings.
One of the ways the department aimed to curb violence in the capital city was by taking a more traditional “boots on the ground” approach. With the graduation of 26 new officers, Paul hopes more law enforcement in areas of high crime will help to reduce incidents.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the average Baton Rouge citizen is safe, and that crime numbers for 2019 are down compared to the previous two years.
