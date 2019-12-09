Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe to appear in court for E. Feliciana murders

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe is due in court Monday, Dec. 9.
Sharpe is accused of shooting three men in East Feliciana Parish and a fourth in East Baton Rouge Parish. He faces charges of murder in the deaths of Brad DeFranceschi, who was shot on a Boy Scouts property, and Thomas Bass, who was shot in his yard. He’s accused of attempted murder in the wounding of Buck Hornsby.
Defense attorney Tommy D’amico is expected to file a motion to change venues. If the motion passes, jury selection will be delayed until a new courthouse is appointed.
The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.
Sharpe will face an East Baton Rouge Parish jury for the murder of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden in June of 2020
Sharpe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.