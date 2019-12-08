Why the search for superintendent should matter to more than parents, students

“St. George is something that I have in the back of my mind, but it’s kind of an enigma right now because I don’t know what it is. People need to understand that there’s not only the issue of the incorporation of the City of St. George, but there’s nothing in law or anything that says the school district, if they would choose to form a school district, has to follow any of the outline of the City of St. George. The Zachary School District does not follow the Zachary city limits. A St. George school district does not have to follow the St. George city limits," said Gaudet. “When people say, ‘Gee, are you planning around St. George?’ I say, ‘I don’t know what to plan around.’ And so my view is that’s several years away. And yes, do I think about it? Yes. But are we taking concrete actions for that? Not particularly. We have children to educate, we have things to do, we have schools to improve, we have schools to build, and we need to keep on with doing that because to address something that is an unknown is very difficult to do.”