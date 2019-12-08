North Korea conducts ‘important test’ at once-dismantled rocket launch site

After North Korea opened nuclear talks with the U.S. last year, Washington and Seoul said Pyongyang had dismantled a rocket engine-testing facility at its Tongchang-ri site as part of disarmament steps that include closing the country’s underground nuclear testing site and suspending ICBM and nuclear tests. But South Korea’s spy agency and some U.S. experts said in March that North Korea was restoring the facility, the assessments that rose doubts over whether it is committed to denuclerization.