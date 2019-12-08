LSU Tiger and Southern Jag fans celebrate busy college football weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a long-awaited victory for Tiger fans. The LSU Tigers brought home their first SEC Championship win since 2011.
“It’s just awesome to see LSU football offense do something awesome. Joe burrow is a stud. He’s leading the team to a lot of great things and it’s just awesome to watch,” said Dr. Austin Bouzigard. Bouzigard says he is an LSU Tiger fan.
“LSU football this year has been electric. Joe Bureau is taking the reins on the offense. It’s been something special to watch. I’m so glad I’m here to witness it,” said Alex Owen who is also an LSU Tiger fan.
Over in “Jaguar Nation,” fans were hoping for a victory as Southern took on Alcorn in the SWAC championship.
“We really want this win. We need this win. I thought I could help him out a little bit,” said Albertha Warren, an alumna of Southern University.
“It’s been a nail-biter like this game here today and we’re trying to clinch on to it,” said Michelle Jones.
The Jags did not take home a win, however, Southern fans say they still have something to celebrate.
“It’s very important for us to keep the camaraderie going on because right now we’re energized,” said Jones.
“The HBCU experience it’s like no other. It’s different. It’s just good to be with others with a common purpose cheering those Jaguars on,” said Warren.
Players from both teams said they put their hearts on the field and gave it their all for the fans.
