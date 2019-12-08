Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow finished off his likely Heisman Trophy coronation with another dazzling performance and No. 1 LSU locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Tigers dominated No. 4 Georgia 37-10 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The unbeaten Tigers will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game on Dec. 28. They surely made a persuasive case to be the top overall seed in the four-team field. Burrow was all over the stat sheet for LSU. Most notably, he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin is the new coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin resigned from Florida Atlantic shortly after the Owls' 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA title game. He will be introduced by Ole Miss on Monday. Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic. He's 61-34 in parts of eight seasons as a college head coach at Tennessee, USC and FAU. Kiffin takes over an Ole Miss program that hasn’t produced a winning season since going 10-3 in 2015 and winning the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels went 4-8 this season.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm endured one of his toughest days as a football player in the Southeastern Conference championship game. He threw two interceptions on Saturday, had his left ankle injured and completed less than 50% of his passes for the fifth straight game in a 37-10 loss to LSU. Fromm was missing his top receivers and got next to nothing from the running game. He still insisted the Bulldogs had enough resources to get the job done. Fromm also added that he's been healthy all season despite Georgia's struggle to score points consistently all year.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points in 26 minutes, and Dallas routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84 on Saturday. Dallas (18-8) has won five in a row and 10 of 11 for the first time since the Mavericks won their only NBA championship in 2010-11. J.J. Redick led New Orleans with 15 points. The 46-point margin was two shy of Dallas’ season high against Golden State.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic have won Conference USA for the second time. The Owls rolled past UAB 49-6 on Saturday in the conference title game in Kiffin's finale. He is leaving FAU after three seasons to take over at Ole Miss. Chris Robison threw four touchdown passes for the Owls. In Kiffin's three seasons, the Owls got to the 10-win mark in two of them.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final 4 minutes to rally No. 15 Memphis past UAB 65-57. Memphis trailed 40-26 at halftime. The Tigers needed a 19-4 run over the final 8 minutes to overcome the Blazers. UAB didn't relinquish the lead until freshman Achiuwa's tip shot with 2:56 left put Memphis up 56-55. UAB’s own sensational freshman, Jalen Benjamin, scored 17 points, but the Blazers lost their third straight. Memphis cranked up the pressure in the second half, and UAB finally cracked in the final minutes.