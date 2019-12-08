Saints fall to 49ers in high-scoring game

Saints fall to 49ers in high-scoring game
New Orleans Saints (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Josh Auzenne | December 8, 2019 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 3:41 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints hosted the San Francisco 49ers in a big-time NFC matchup with playoff implications.

The 49ers (11-2) edged the Saints (10-3), 48-46, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.