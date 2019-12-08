FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy a dry and comfortable weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front passed late Friday helping to bring cooler temperatures to the area for the weekend. We say goodbye to the 80s and get to enjoy 60s Saturday and maybe 70 degrees Sunday.
Saturday will appear kind of dreary with mostly cloudy skies. The good news is that the local area remains dry. We’ll see a bit more sunshine Sunday with yet another enjoyable weather day to end the weekend.
A rapid warm-up occurs Monday as we await our next storm system and cold front. That storm system arrives in earnest on Tuesday. Expect off and on rain through the day, but the First Alert Storm Team expects rains to be most likely during the morning hours Tuesday. Models are hinting that this storm system could be fairly slow-moving which could lead to lingering showers into Wednesday morning. All in all, the local area looks to pick up between 0.5 through 1.0 inches of much-needed rain.
Temperatures will trend colder to end the week. The kids will need the jackets Wednesday through Friday as lows dip into the 30s and highs only reach the 50s. A slight warm-up is expected to occur next weekend.
