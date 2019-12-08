FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy a dry and comfortable weekend

A rapid warm-up occurs Monday as we await our next storm system and cold front. That storm system arrives in earnest on Tuesday. Expect off and on rain through the day, but the First Alert Storm Team expects rains to be most likely during the morning hours Tuesday. Models are hinting that this storm system could be fairly slow-moving which could lead to lingering showers into Wednesday morning. All in all, the local area looks to pick up between 0.5 through 1.0 inches of much-needed rain.