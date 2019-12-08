FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beauty to close out the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will be picture-perfect today with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. The return of sunshine will help bring afternoon temperatures into the low 70°s.
Southerly winds return tonight helping to keep evening temperatures pretty comfortable as well. Some light, patchy fog will be possible early Monday.
Temperatures will be several degrees above normal Monday. Expect highs at or near 80° Monday afternoon.
A few showers will be possible late Monday as we await our next storm system and cold front. The storm system arrives Tuesday, bringing a strong cold front into South Louisiana during the late morning hours. Rain appears likely as the front moves in with a few pockets of heavy rain possible.
Rain will remain possible even after the front passes as moisture overruns the front. Showers will even linger into Wednesday morning as the storm system slowly exits to the east. Rainfall amounts look to range between 0.5-1.5″ for the local area.
Temperatures will be warm in the morning Tuesday and then chilly by afternoon due to the front. The thermometer stays below normal to close out the rest of the workweek, so make sure to have jackets handy.
Right now, it looks like next weekend will stay dry with a subtle warming trend expected. Another cold front looks to arrive Monday 12/16 with a few showers possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.