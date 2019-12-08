Deuce McAllister explains challenges 49ers will pose vs Saints

San Francisco’s defense is anchored by their line which features five players drafted in the first round. In their week thirteen loss to the Ravens, Lamar Jackson had 101 rush yards on 16 carries, perhaps creating a blueprint the Saints can replicate with Taysom Hill “I definitely can see them stealing a play or two because the Ravens had a lot of success," McAllister says. "Maybe not out of that formation but something similar that obviously you feel like Taysom can run. They’re different players, he and Lamar Jackson aren’t the same as far as play caliber but they do something similar in running the football that we saw cause problems for San Francisco.”