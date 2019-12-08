Deuce McAllister explains challenges 49ers will pose vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints, along with the rest of the NFC, have spent most of the 2019 season looking up to the 49ers, who were the last undefeated team this year, but two losses in their last four games have San Francisco all the way back in a Wild Card postseason slot.
“This offense starts with [tight end George] Kittle as far as a receiver," Saints analyst Deuce McAllister warns. "You have to know where Samuel is, Deebo Samuel, he’s a running back playing receiver but Kittle is the one that makes the offense go. Juszczyk, they like to him as a receiver as well. It’s some unconventional weapons that they have - tight end, fullback, that they like to throw the football to.”
San Francisco’s defense is anchored by their line which features five players drafted in the first round. In their week thirteen loss to the Ravens, Lamar Jackson had 101 rush yards on 16 carries, perhaps creating a blueprint the Saints can replicate with Taysom Hill “I definitely can see them stealing a play or two because the Ravens had a lot of success," McAllister says. "Maybe not out of that formation but something similar that obviously you feel like Taysom can run. They’re different players, he and Lamar Jackson aren’t the same as far as play caliber but they do something similar in running the football that we saw cause problems for San Francisco.”
Deuce McAllister will preview the matchup on FOX 8 Live Tailgate at 10 AM Sunday, leading up to the noon kickoff.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.