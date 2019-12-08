Coast Guard searching for two people in the Gulf of Mexico, overdue helicopter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for two people aboard an overdue helicopter that may have crashed in the Gulf of Mexico today.
They received a report at 10:37 a.m. from Panther Marine, the owners of the helicopter, stating the crew did not reach their destination. The passengers and Panther Marine lost communications 10 minutes before they were about to land.
The last known position of the helicopter is 13 nautical miles west of Southwest Pass, LA.
The helicopter was registered to Panther Helicopters of Belle Chasse, according to FAA records.
