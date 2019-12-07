South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade rolls at 10 a.m. from the back of McKinley High School and will end at the high school as well.
This year’s theme is celebrating “A Christmas Tradition.” Proceeds from the parade will go towards buying toys for underprivileged kids this holiday season.
PARADE ROUTE
- Parade starts at the rear of McKinley High School, travels down Thomas Delpit Drive to Terrace Street
- Turns right on Terrace Street, travels down Terrace Street to Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
- Turns right on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
- Travels down Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive to Washington Street
- Turn right on Washington Street to Tennessee Street
- Turns left on Tennessee Street and travels back to McKinley High
For more information, call Councilwoman Tara Wicker at 225-389-5140 or 225-317-1849.
