SOURCES: Ole Miss to hire Kiffin as next head coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that Lane Kiffin is leaving the sandy beaches of Boca Raton for north Mississippi. Sources have told WLBT that Kiffin has reached an agreement to become the 38th head coach at Ole Miss. Neal McCready of Rivals.com was the first to report on this story.
An official announcement is expected on Sunday after Kiffin’s current team, Florida Atlantic, plays in Saturday’s Conference-USA Championship game against UAB.
According to sources, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Thursday night, a day after Kiffin met with another Southeastern Conference team, Arkansas.
It will mark a return to the SEC sidelines for Kiffin who, before becoming the head coach at FAU, served as the Alabama offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016. In his final season there, the Crimson Tide ranked first in the conference in scoring offense with a 38.8 points per game average.
Kiffin first burst onto the head coaching scene in 2007 when the then-32 year old was surprisingly hired to coach the Oakland Raiders in the NFL. Following a rocky stint there, Kiffin received his first collegiate head coaching job with Tennessee in 2009, leading the Volunteers to a seven-win season and a bowl berth before controversially leaving the program after one season to become the head coach at USC.
Kiffin will have a chance to win his second CUSA title with FAU on Saturday, having also won it in 2017 when the Owls posted an 11-3 record and won the Boca Raton Bowl -- the first and only bowl victory of Kiffin’s career. In eight seasons as a collegiate head coach, Kiffin has posted a record of 60-34.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.