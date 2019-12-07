Report: Assistant high school football coach admits to sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to students

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old assistant high school football coach admitted to sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to two 16-year-old students, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 6, an EBRSO detective met with the students and school administration at the high school about a report of the assistant football coach, 20-year-old Taylor Wilson, sending the inappropriate messages, the incident report stated.
One of the students told the detective that Wilson asked the student to send a picture of him naked. The student refused to send a picture, but Wilson continued to ask for pictures, according to the incident report.
The other student told the detective that Wilson also asked for nude pictures, and continued to ask for them after the student refused.
During an interview with the detective, Wilson admitted to asking for pictures from one student on Dec. 3 and the other student on Dec. 4.
Wilson was then placed under arrest and charged with a count of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.
