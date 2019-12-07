Police investigating after person injuired in shooting at Howell Park

By WAFB Staff | December 7, 2019 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 1:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting after a person was shot at Howell Park Saturday, Dec. 7.

At around 11:42 a.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were sent to the Howell Park about the shooting, according to BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely.

The person was shot in the mid-section and transported to the hospital. EMS spokesperson Nick McDonner said the patient’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The shooter is still at large, and police have not identified a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

