Police investigating after person injuired in shooting at Howell Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting after a person was shot at Howell Park Saturday, Dec. 7.
At around 11:42 a.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were sent to the Howell Park about the shooting, according to BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely.
The person was shot in the mid-section and transported to the hospital. EMS spokesperson Nick McDonner said the patient’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.
The shooter is still at large, and police have not identified a motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.