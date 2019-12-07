Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state board has approved the University of Mississippi's plan to move a Confederate monument away from a central spot on the Oxford campus The proposed site is a Confederate cemetery that's still on campus but is off the beaten path. Friday's vote by Department of Archives and History trustees was the first of two approvals needed. The other is from the state College Board, and its next meeting is in mid-January. Ole Miss has tried for a generation to distance itself from Old South images. Student government leaders asked in March for the university to move the Confederate monument.