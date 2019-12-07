GAME UPDATES - Southern vs. Alcorn State - SWAC Championship

Southern Jaguars Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Nick Gremillion | December 7, 2019 at 2:09 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 2:22 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags will face the Alcorn State Braves in the SWAC championship game one week after defeating the Grambling State Tigers 30-28 in the Bayou Classic in New Orleans to claim the SWAC West title.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

See Game Updates Below:

____________

____________

