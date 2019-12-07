GAME UPDATES - Southern vs. Alcorn State - SWAC Championship

LORMAN, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags will face the Alcorn State Braves in the SWAC championship game one week after defeating the Grambling State Tigers 30-28 in the Bayou Classic in New Orleans to claim the SWAC West title.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
See Game Updates Below:
____________
Get notifications for this game and others on your mobile device from the 9Sports app.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.