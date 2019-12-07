Southeastern falls to Montana in second round of FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Mont. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions fell on the road to the Montana Grizzlies 73-28 on Dec. 7 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
While the Lions only trailed by three at the end of the first quarter 10-7, the Grizzlies would pull away in the second quarter and never look back.
However, the Lions can still hold their heads high as they take the long flight back home to Hammond. The Lions finish the season 8-5.
The Lions defeated the Villanova Wildcats 45-44 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Nov. 30 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
The 10-3 Grizzlies will advance to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs during the weekend of Dec. 13 and 14.
