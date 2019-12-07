Nicholls State falls to North Dakota State in second round of FCS playoffs

Southeastern vs Nicholls (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Nick Gremillion | December 7, 2019 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 5:52 PM

FARGO, N.D. (WAFB) - The Nicholls State Colonels fell to the North Dakota State Bison 37-13 in the second round of the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 7.

It was the Colonels’ first trip to the Fargodome since 2005.

The Colonels were only down by one point at halftime 10-14 but the Bison would pull away in the second half, scoring 13 unanswered in the fourth quarter.

The season is now over for the Colonels as they head back to Thibodaux after another successful year. The Bison will move onto the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs during the weekend of Dec. 13 and 14.

The Colonels defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 24-6 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Nov. 30 at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La.

The Colonels became Southland Conference champions by defeating the Southeastern Lions at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La. on Nov. 21.

RELATED: Nicholls survives wild finish, clinches share of Southland

The Bison have won back-to-back national titles and eight of their last nine games.

See Game Updates Below:

