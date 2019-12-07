City of Walker lifts its second boil water advisory

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker Water Supply has lifted its second boil water advisory in the past week, according to city officials on Saturday, Dec. 7. Officials say the water is once again safe to consume.
The second advisory, issued on Dec. 6, was for the area of Highway 447 north of Highway 190 at Travis Street, moving northward to Autumn Rune Drive.
The City initially rescinded the boil water advisory on the morning of Dec. 6. However, a different subcontractor hit the water main in the same area causing a loss of pressure.
The advisory was put in place because the water in the distribution system was possibly subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause several waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.
For additional information, contact the City of Walker, at telephone number 225-337-0899.
