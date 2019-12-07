BRPD increasing DWI patrols over the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department’s DWI Task Force is ramping up patrols over the holiday season in an effort to prevent drunk driving.
The task force will have sobriety checkpoints starting Friday, Dec. 6 at various locations throughout the city. The department says thanks to a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it’s able to fund more than 17,000 additional hours of patrolling for impaired driving, seat belt violations, speeding, and underage drinking.
The department asks for people to make plans to be safe by designating a sober driver. Share those plans with BRPD on its Facebook page.
“Make a decision, plan ahead, and be responsible,” the department says.
