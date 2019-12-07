Bicyclist struck, killed on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigators identified the bicyclist killed near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Airline Highway as Kendal Robbins, 61.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted about the fatal collision shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Preliminary information from LSP suggests Robbins was riding his bicycle when he struck the rear of a tractor trailer. Robbins suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
LSP reports Robbins is suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.