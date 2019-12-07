Ascension Parish partners with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for free food distribution

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish government is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a free food distribution event.
Parish President Kenny Matassa made the announcement Friday, Dec. 6.
The program is called Ascension Mobile, and it will provide food to 400 families. Food will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Recipients must be residents of Ascension Parish and should be prepared to show proof of residency.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lemann Center Pavilion, located at 2162 Thibaut Dr. in Donaldsonville.
Only one food distribution per car will be allowed. Multiple families in a single car will only be served once. For more info, call the food bank at 225-359-9940.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.