United Cajun Navy hearings ignite after potential criminal allegation raised in court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Cajun Navy (UCN) President Todd Terrell said the organization is “dead in the water” after eight people cyber stalked and harassed him, and scared off potential donors and volunteers during back-to-back court hearings Thursday, Dec. 5.
The hearings began just after 10 a.m. and lasted until the close of business at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.
During the hearing, Judge Tim Kelly only heard testimony from Terrell for all eight cases. Terrell and his attorney, Josh Melder, tried to persuade Judge Kelly to expand temporary protective orders against the eight people, all somehow linked to a Facebook group called Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks, into permanent restraining orders.
Terrell testified the eight individuals allegedly orchestrated posts in the group to promote smear campaigns against UCN. Terrell claims the tactics included using potentially stolen and falsified evidence to dissuade potential volunteers and donors from supporting the group. He went on to testify the eight individuals at various points contacted law enforcement agencies in the areas where UCN was serving to make false complaints.
As the hearings dragged on, Terrell testified the harassment got so bad he was forced to file the temporary protective orders against the individuals.
“To the point that I want to give up,” said Terrell.
Terrell went on to testify the harassment even extended to his family members and other loved ones.
“My parents had to change their number after 42 years,” said Terrell.
The hearing remained somewhat combative before turning explosive once Terrell alerted Judge Kelly to recent posts made in the Facebook group by some of the eight individuals. Terrell testified the posts don’t mention the United Cajun Navy or himself by name, but Judge Kelly grew furious and noted the alleged posts would still violate the temporary protective order he previously issued.
Judge Kelly lambasted the eight individuals and their attorney about the allegations. He advised a separate hearing will take place to address those allegations, and at one point told a deputy in the room to be prepared to “bring several sets of handcuffs.”
“This isn’t an offense to [Terrell]. It’s an offense to the court,” said Kelly, noting he’s very stern on breaches of court orders. “If I signed it, I meant it.”
If any of the eight individuals are found to have violated the temporary protective order, they could face up to six months in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or up to a $500 fine.
Because Terrell was the only witness to testify Thursday, all eight of the defendants will testify in their individual cases Thursday, Dec. 12 when the defense presents its case.
That decision proved to be a pain point for the eight defendants, none of whom reside in East Baton Rouge Parish, and several of whom live outside of Louisiana. The defendants, all represented by attorney Jarvis Antwine are: Deborah Kay Asuncion, Thomas Bever, Denise Marguerite Brunson, Kip Coltrin, Jeremy James Ellis, Gloria McCracken Godwin, Melissa Warren Harcus, and Alice Johnson.
Terrell’s testimony against most of the defendants followed a similar pattern. They’d somehow been involved in work with UCN in the past before allegedly spreading misinformation on social media to disparage Terrell and the organization. However, Terrell’s testimony about one individual in particular stood out.
Terrell testified that Bever started Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks. The Facebook group remains active as of Thursday, Dec. 5 despite the pending litigation.
Bever and Terrell’s history extends back years, according to Terrell. The two at one point worked together with law enforcement in Florida to stop fraudulent hurricane relief organizations, according to Terrell. However, issues started once Bever allegedly claimed to be among UCN’s leadership and provided personal banking information to the public, Terrell testified.
Terrell also testified Bever then began spreading false claims about UCN and created fake accounts on social media to attract a wider audience.
“We were fighting the boogeyman basically,” said Terrell.
Terrell claims around February he became aware of the Facebook group and often fought the claims posted in it until he was blocked. Terrell claims he was later kept in the loop about the alleged misinformation being spread by members of the group by concerned community members, news reporters, law enforcement, and concerned donors.
Terrell’s attorney presented the court with several screenshots of posts made in the group, text messages from the defendants, and a video that allegedly features one defendant, Ellis, claiming Terrell and other hurricane relief agencies may be working with the FBI, mafia, and mercenaries.
“I want you to come after me. I dare you to come after me,” said Ellis in the video. "You’re going to have to kill me to stop me."
Ellis and the other defendants were unable to comment on any of Terrell’s testimony Thursday and are expected to address the claims for the first time at the next hearing.
An informational section of the Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks group states it exists to “expose some of the fraudulent activities going on in the storm community.”
The section goes on to state “all posts made must be backed up by facts.”
