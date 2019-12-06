Trust us, Pancakes with Santa is the holiday event you want to be at

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - The folks over at Barn Hill Preserve are serving up some unique holiday cheer.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Barn Hill Preserve, located at 11342 Highway 955 E in Ethel, will host Pancakes with Santa.
Bring the entire family and get a free picture with Santa, enjoy animal shows with expertly trained handlers, get up close and personal with a kangaroo, or take a wagon ride.
The staff at Barn Hill are also introducing two African servals to the public with meet and greets included in the $12 admission at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
And there will be $5 pancakes!
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.