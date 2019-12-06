Trust us, Pancakes with Santa is the holiday event you want to be at

By Mykal Vincent | December 6, 2019 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:04 AM

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - The folks over at Barn Hill Preserve are serving up some unique holiday cheer.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Barn Hill Preserve, located at 11342 Highway 955 E in Ethel, will host Pancakes with Santa.

Free Santa photos, animal shows, kangaroo encounters and more at Barn Hill Preserve's Pancakes with Santa. (Source: Barn Hill Preserve)

Bring the entire family and get a free picture with Santa, enjoy animal shows with expertly trained handlers, get up close and personal with a kangaroo, or take a wagon ride.

The staff at Barn Hill are also introducing two African servals to the public with meet and greets included in the $12 admission at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Meet these two African servals at Barn Hill Preserve's Pancakes with Santa holiday event. (Source: Barn Hill Preserve)

And there will be $5 pancakes!

