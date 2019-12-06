Spanish Town Market now offering to accept deliveries to keep people’s packages safe from thieves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It seems no neighborhood is safe from package thieves. December is prime time for it, but one neighborhood is fighting back.
Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhood is also the most close-knit.
“We look out for each other. It is a very close-knit neighborhood,” said Debbie Daniel, a resident of Spanish Town.
Folks in the neighborhood have sprung into action after a familiar problem hit a little too close to home.
“Several people have had packages stolen off their porch this week,” said Travis Campbell, owner of Spanish Town Market.
“We have a lot of foot traffic through here in the daytime," said
It only takes a few seconds for a Grinch to ruin Christmas, but the regulars at Spanish Town Market found a solution. Campbell has agreed to let anyone in the neighborhood have their packages delivered to the store.
“Bring it here, leave it in here, and we can lock it up overnight,” Campbell said.
Not only does it protect the packages, it also promises to increase foot traffic during a typically slow month. It’s a win-win situation.
“We’re dependent on the neighborhood to keep us afloat, so they’ll be good to us if we’re good to them,” Campbell said.
They encourage other neighborhoods to come up with a similar plan, to create a central place where packages can go.
“I know a lot of neighborhoods don’t have stores, but there’s some place in that area, or somebody that’s home all day,” said Daniel.
A little neighborly love can send a strong message to criminals.
“We’re watchin’ for ya. You’re not gonna’ have an easy go down here,” said Daniel.
Another option is Amazon Hub Lockers. There’s one located inside Whole Foods Market where your packages can be delivered until you’re ready to pick them up.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.