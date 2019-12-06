Southern Lab esports team to compete for scholarships in Fall Majors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The esports team at Southern Lab has qualified for the High School Esports League’s (HSEL) Fall Majors Playoffs.
The Fall Majors are a nationwide, eight-week gaming tournament. Students play with and compete against classmates in 11 top video games. The champions of each game win $1,000 in scholarship prizes.
Playoffs begin on Dec. 7 and end on Dec. 20.
Three SU Lab Esports student-athletes made the HSEL NBA 2k20 playoff bracket. Senior PS4 players Cornelius Pointer (UcNtFwCp-_-) and Timotheus Moore (ChxldishGxmbino), along with Junior Xbox gamer Cristion Henry (SGS xBEASTMODEx), are among the top 16 players in the country.
Moore is boasting a perfect 8-0 regular-season record heading into the majors.
Christopher Turner, the program’s director at Southern Lab, says he gives his student players full credit.
“Their success in Esports allows students to be competitive academically and athletically,” Turner says.
“We are extremely excited to bring Esports under the interscholastic theme as an athletic activity. Gaming has become extremely popular across the country, and now students can experience Esports within an educational setting while also competing for a championship title and college scholarships”, said Herman Brister, Director of Southern University Laboratory.
For more information about Southern University visit www.sulabschool.com or HESL visit highschoolesportsleague.com
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.