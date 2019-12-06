Saints left tackle Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday; Klein, Alonso, Peat & Line out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Armstead injured his ankle against Carolina and missed last week’s game in Atlanta. Armstead practiced on a limited basis all week.
While Armstead’s status is still unknown for Sunday, linebackers Kiko Alonso (thigh) and A.J. Klein (knee) are both out. Fullback Zach Line (knee) is out as well despite being limited in practice all week. Guard Andrus Peat is out for a fourth straight week.
Will Clapp (elbow) and Patrick Robinson (calf) are also questionable for Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.