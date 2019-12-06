Park Forest choir entertains shoppers at Mall of Louisiana with Christmas caroling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to getting in the holiday spirit, people at the Mall of Louisiana got a special surprise Thursday night (Dec. 5).
The choir at Park Forest Elementary Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet School stopped by the mall Thursday to surprise shoppers. This is the second time the young choir will do some caroling at the mall and across Baton Rouge. Their principal says the crowd love the show, and so does the choir.
“My kids love this. They believe that they get a chance to show what they can do. A lot of times, people just look at us as a school. All we do is reading and writing and math, but we have to show that we can do more than that,” said Rosalind Wright, principal of the school.
This year, the choir will also perform at the EBR Schools Student of the Year awards ceremony on Dec. 10 at McKinley Middle School, and they will have a show called Caroling in Park Forest on Dec. 17 and 18.
