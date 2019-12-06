Mary Bird Perkins - OLOL Cancer Center launches new pancreatic cancer screening program for high-risk patients

“While there is still much research to be done on preventing pancreatic cancer development, the next best thing we can do is detect it at an earlier stage where there is a better chance for a cure. There are subgroups of patients who are known to have higher risk either because of genetic mutations or family history. Our goal is to identify people with the highest risk of developing pancreatic cancer and enroll them into our program, allowing us to personalize a prevention and screening plan based on their risk factors,” said Dr. John Lyons, surgical oncologist and chair of the cancer center’s Hepatobiliary Multidisciplinary Cancer Care Team.