LSU Board of Supervisors presentation of ACT scoring changes erupts into conversation about privilege

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was intended to only be an informational conversation on changes coming to ACT scoring quickly became a debate about privilege at LSU’s Board of Supervisors meeting held Thursday, Dec. 5. The ACT is the test used to determine admission and scholarship award amounts at most universities.
At the center of the issue is one of three changes that alter the way ACT scores test takers. The change is called Superscoring.
Without Superscoring, students are provided an overall score based on how well they perform on the English, math, reading and science portions of the test.
In order to increase their overall score, students would have to retake the test in its entirety.
Universities will often accept the highest score from students who have taken the test multiple times, which LSU currently does. Other universities only take the most recent score, and some universities choose to accept an average of the student’s scores.
With Superscoring, however, students can increase their overall score by retaking specific sections of the test.
“My concern there is that students who are from not as privileged backgrounds can’t afford to take the test once, much less two, three, however many times,” said board member Remy Voisin Starns. “If you use Superscoring, what you’re doing is allowing the students who can take it four or more times to have an advantage over students who can only afford to take it once. Not to mention the refinement that comes along with taking it multiple times in terms of students who can hire tutors, take these preparation courses, things of that nature.”
Another board member, James M. Williams, echoed Sterns’ concerns.
Jose Aviles, the university’s vice-president for enrollment management, presented the information before going on the spar with Sterns and Williams on two main points: the credibility of data provided by ACT showing Superscoring is more reliable than other scoring methods, and how not adopting Superscoring could put LSU at a competitive disadvantage when offering prospective students scholarship aid.
Aviles began the presentation by saying, “We don’t just shoot from our hip. We listen very carefully to what the research tells us and allow that research to inform our practice.”
He doubled down on that message when challenged by the Williams and Sterns, arguing the data provided by ACT shows adopting Superscoring could lead the university to the develop a more competitive applicant pool. Aviles said the data doesn’t show using Superscoring would create the disparities Sterns and Williams raised concerns about.
“I don’t find it odd at all that the research from ACT suggests taking the ACT more times is in students’ best interest,” argued Sterns.
For the second point, Aviles presented a list of universities that already adopted Superscoring. He argues students will be more likely to attend those universities because their admissions requirements acknowledge the higher “Superscore,” thus they’d be more inclined to offer the applicant additional scholarship money.
“I think we should be careful. And we shouldn’t just go by ‘everybody else is doing it,’” argued Williams. “Before we dive in because it’s moving fast, we need to make sure we’re not leaving poor kids behind.”
Another concern raised by Williams was how Superscoring will impact scholarship awards through the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS). Aviles quickly shot down those concerns by acknowledging the university does not regulate TOPS award money.
Though the changes were presented as an informational item, meaning no vote or action was taken, Aviles was adamant university leadership will need to make a plan of action to address Superscoring sooner rather than later.
“[Superscoring] will be the lay of the land next year,” said Aviles.
