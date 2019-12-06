LSU Board of Supervisors presentation of ACT scoring changes erupts into conversation about privilege

“My concern there is that students who are from not as privileged backgrounds can’t afford to take the test once, much less two, three, however many times,” said board member Remy Voisin Starns. “If you use Superscoring, what you’re doing is allowing the students who can take it four or more times to have an advantage over students who can only afford to take it once. Not to mention the refinement that comes along with taking it multiple times in terms of students who can hire tutors, take these preparation courses, things of that nature.”