LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship game

LSU arrives in Atlanta
By Mykal Vincent | December 6, 2019 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 5:41 PM

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers arrived in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 ahead of the SEC Championship game.

The Tigers flew out of Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 5 p.m.

LSU football team leaves for Atlanta for SEC championship game

No. 2* LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will face No. 4* Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) in the SEC championship game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

RELATED STORIES:

*Denotes College Football Playoff Ranking

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.