Livingston Parish’s Christmas Crusade accepting applications for families in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of Livingston Parish looking for a little help this Christmas can look to the Livingston Parish Sherrif’s Office. LPSO will be accepting toy donations and distributing them out to families in need.
Applications for LPSO’s Christmas Crusade will be accepted Dec. 2 through 6 and Dec. 9 through 13. In order to qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish – utility bill, school records, etc
- You will need to provide a birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted as proof of child’s birth date. - The age limit is 12 years old and younger
- Proof of income for ALL persons living in the household or Proof of food stamps – Food Stamp Cards will not be accepted as proof
Applications will be accepted 8:30 am – 12:00 pm & 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm each day at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker, La – Next to Woodside Landfill
Those looking to donate to benefit the Christmas Crusade can bring toys to Wal-Mart – Denham Springs, Walker, & Watson Locations on the following dates and times:
- Saturday, November 30th - 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, December 1st – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Thursday, December 5th - 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Friday December 6th & Saturday, December 7th - 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, December 8th - 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Thursday, December 12th – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Friday, December 13th & Saturday, December 14th - 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, December 15th - 12:30pm-7:30pm
Last Day for Toy Donations is December 18th
