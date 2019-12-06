Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

BC-MS-DISASTER DECLARATION-MISSISSIPPI
Disaster declaration for Mississippi areas in Oct. 26 storms
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for parts of Mississippi affected by severe weather that hit in late October. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker's office says Trump approved Gov. Phil Bryant's request for the declaration Friday. That came a day after the entire Mississippi congressional delegation requested the declaration in a letter to Trump. The declaration makes available federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts following the straight-line winds and flooding of Oct. 26. Affected counties include: Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah.
SAWMILL DEATH
Wood mill worker dies from trauma as machinery breaks apart
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A coroner says a worker at a north Mississippi plywood mill died after a piece of machinery malfunctioned. Brandon Foster was killed Tuesday at Winston Plywood & Veneer in Louisville. Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory tells WTVA-TV that the The 21-year-old died from massive head trauma and fractures to the face and neck. Gregory had initially described the fatal incident as an explosion. Thursday, he said the chipper came apart. The state medical examiner's office is conducting more tests.
OLE MISS-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
Board approves 1 step in moving Ole Miss Confederate statue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state board has approved the University of Mississippi's plan to move a Confederate monument away from a central spot on the Oxford campus The proposed site is a Confederate cemetery that's still on campus but is off the beaten path. Friday's vote by Department of Archives and History trustees was the first of two approvals needed. The other is from the state College Board, and its next meeting is in mid-January. Ole Miss has tried for a generation to distance itself from Old South images. Student government leaders asked in March for the university to move the Confederate monument.
MISSISSIPPI-BODY IN BASEMENT
Charges dropped against homeowner in Mississippi boy's death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have dropped neglect charges against the owner of a home where a 5-year-old boy was found dead in September. Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says there was not evidence to support charging Alicia Thames with contributing to the neglect of a minor. The body of Jakie Toole was found wrapped in a bag in Thames' basement, where his caregiver Celeste Louise Smith had been living. Smith directed police to the body and is charged with capital murder. Smith also cared for another child. Their mother, Teasia Warren, is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
GULF OIL SPILL-LAWSUIT
New wave of suits linked to BP oil spill hitting courts
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A new wave of lawsuits against BP is hitting federal courts nearly a decade after the Gulf oil spill. The new litigation results from a court ruling that blocks thousands of people from a medical settlement negotiated after the disaster. More than 500 suits have been filed in federal court in Mobile, Alabama, this year. Plaintiffs like Sherry Carney say they're having health problems that cropped up after normal court deadlines passed. BP attorneys deny responsibility for the injuries. One of the company's wells blew out in 2010, killing 11 rig workers and sending millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
AP-US-AUTOPSY-PHOTOS-LAWSUIT
Parents sue Mississippi official over shared autopsy photos
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Parents of a late 21-year-old Mississippi man are suing a city official they say invited the public to his office to look at autopsy photos of their son and discuss the case. The Meridian Star reports the lawsuit by Todd and Rae Andreacchio filed Tuesday accuses the chief administrative officer of Meridian of invading their privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. It says such efforts by Richie McAlister led the public to conclude their son took his own life when they have reason to believe he was killed. A jury chose not to indict two people in the death of Christian Andreacchio, the case at the heart of the podcast “Culpable."