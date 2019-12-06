Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

MARDI GRAS-CELEBRITIES
Cranston among celebrities at New Orleans Orpheus parade
Actor Bryan Cranston will be the celebrity monarch when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 24, the night before Mardi Gras. The krewe announced Friday that the “Breaking Bad” star will be joined by Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis of “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Country musician Lauren Alaina also will be part of the procession and will headline the krewe's annual post-parade captain's party. Some 1,200 krewe members will ride 30 elaborate floats in a parade that also features 32 marching bands and clubs.
Fiery crash closes Interstate 10 in Louisiana
A fiery crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler led to a shutdown of Interstate 10 in southeast Louisiana. State police social media posts said all lanes were closed at the Grammercy exit between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. There were no immediate reports of injuries. But The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported that the passenger car was engulfed in flames after the collision with a tanker.
Courts: City must release crime camera locations
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court says New Orleans officials must release a map showing the locations of its 400 clearly marked crime cameras. The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by a New Orleans judge in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a public defender. Laura Bixby said a map showing crime camera locations would help with her clients' defense because the cameras' video could include exonerating evidence. The appeals court rejected city arguments that the maps, held by the city's emergency preparedness office, are exempt from the state public records law.
Three indicted in Dallas cop trial witness' slaying
DALLAS (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who shot her unarmed neighbor in his home. WFAA-TV reports that a grand jury returned indictments Thursday against 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell in the Oct. 4 killing of Joshua Brown. There was speculation after Brown's death that he may have been killed for testifying for the prosecution at the trial of the officer, Amber Guyger. But police say he was killed during a drug deal gone bad. Michael and Jacquerious are in jail but police are still searching for Green.
Louisiana state dog handler arrested after animal's death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A deputy with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is facing animal cruelty charges following the death of a working dog. News outlets report that 28-year-old Robert Fain of Haughton was arrested Friday in East Baton Rouge Parish. Officials say Fain was a deputy with the state agency working around Shreveport. An investigation began in October following the death of his working animal, Maily. A report found the dog died of neglectful malnourishment. Authorities say Fain resigned after his arrest. It's unclear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
New Orleans strip club owner charged with raping drunk teen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The owner of a strip club in a popular New Orleans entertainment district has been charged with raping an intoxicated, underage girl who was visiting the area with friends. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control told news outlets it had investigated complaints of underage dancers, underage drinking and prostitution at Bourbon Street's Kama Sutra Cabaret. New Orleans police charged the owner, Vishal Motwani, with rape, false imprisonment and indecent behavior with a minor. According to a police affidavit obtained by news outlets this week, the victim said she was allowed in without identification, was given alcohol and led to Motwani's office where he attacked her.
New wave of suits linked to BP oil spill hitting courts
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A new wave of lawsuits against BP is hitting federal courts nearly a decade after the Gulf oil spill. The new litigation results from a court ruling that blocks thousands of people from a medical settlement negotiated after the disaster. More than 500 suits have been filed in federal court in Mobile, Alabama, this year. Plaintiffs like Sherry Carney say they're having health problems that cropped up after normal court deadlines passed. BP attorneys deny responsibility for the injuries. One of the company's wells blew out in 2010, killing 11 rig workers and sending millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
Police: Teen held captive at Louisiana motel by Alabama man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Florida teen has been rescued from a Louisiana motel where she was being held captive by an Alabama man now charged with kidnapping and rape. The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports 30-year-old Jonathan Andrew Gibson was jailed without bond in Alexandria, Louisiana, as of Thursday. A police statement says a tip related to a missing 14-year-old led them to a motel room, where they found the girl suffering minor injuries. Police say subsequent interviews revealed the girl had been sexually assault by the Lillian man. Details about her disappearance are unclear. It's unclear whether Gibson has a lawyer.