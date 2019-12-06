La.’s first permanent makeup studio set to open Dec. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Danielle Lemoine has been a licensed esthetician and makeup artist for 9 years. After moving all the way to Louisiana from Canada to marry a burly southern man with tattoos to match her own, Lemoine says she knew she wanted to do something different.
On Dec. 7, she’s hosting a grand opening for her brand new business, and Louisiana’s first permanent makeup studio, BRows.
“I knew I wanted to do something different, but within my field,” BRows owner and master microblader, Lemoine says. “I was known for my brows and I did brows in makeup applications. It’s something I’ve always loved.”
The studio is located at 6915 Jefferson Highway. The grand opening event begins at 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks, and a raffle.
Lemoine says microblading wasn’t a trendy Instagram hashtag when she first discovered it, but once she got her hands on it, she got her license and started offering the service at one of Baton Rouge’s most popular tattoo shops, Black Torch Tattoo on Perkins Road.
She says soon after starting that, she was able to open and operate a small studio.
"I knew after a year there and three years of doing it I was ready to expand," she says.
So she hired a team of three makeup artists who have helped develop BRows into a full-service permanent makeup studio.
- Jessica Kelting: Eyeliner specialist
- Haylee Clark: Junior brow specialist
- Nika Bush: Eyelash extension artist
"It's been so amazing to get to this place and offer something completely new to this state," she says.
BRows offers:
- Microblading
- Combo brows
- Lip blush
- Ombre brows
- Eyeliner
- Faux freckles
- Lash lifts
- Brow lamination
- Eyelash extensions
Lemoine also hopes to use BRows as a place of learning. She plans on training eager makeup artists in comprehensive, two-day microblading courses. She’s hoping to start the classes in 2020.
