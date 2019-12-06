La. governor makes friendly bet with Ga. governor ahead of SEC Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards made a friendly bet with the Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Dec. 6 ahead of the big SEC Championship matchup in Atlanta.
According to a Tweet from Edwards, if the Georgia Bulldogs beat the LSU Tigers, he will send Governor Kemp, “some of the very best seafood in the world.”
Gov. Edwards went on to say he felt very confident he would not have to cover the wager with Gov. Kemp.
Gov. Kemp has responded to Edwards’ wager by saying he would be putting up a Georgia gift basket should the Bulldogs lose to the Tigers.
LSU and Georgia are set to kick off in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Fans not attending the game can watch the game on CBS.
