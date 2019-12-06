I-10 reopened at Gramercy after fiery wreck involving four vehicles

I-10 reopened following fiery wreck involving four vehicles
By Nick Gremillion | December 6, 2019 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 10:23 PM

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - All lanes of I-10 near the Gramercy exit reopened Friday, Dec. 6 around 10 p.m. after being closed for a couple of hours due to a fiery wreck.

DOTD tweeted around 7 p.m. that all lanes of I-10 E were reopened after the entire interstate was shutdown after a multi-vehicle wreck. All lanes of the westbound side were reopened around 10 p.m.

Louisiana State Police says westbound traffic was diverted onto Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace, while eastbound traffic was being diverted to Highway 61 in Gramercy.

The wreck happened sometime before 5 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. LSP is investigating. Officials say all injuries were minor to moderate and that the wreck involved four vehicles.

A four vehicle crash shut down I-10 near Gramercy, La. on Dec. 6, 2019.
A four vehicle crash shut down I-10 near Gramercy, La. on Dec. 6, 2019. (Source: John Quebedeaux Sr.)
The wreck caused both directions of I-10 to be shutdown.
The wreck caused both directions of I-10 to be shutdown. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Multiple vehicles wrecked on I-10 near Gramercy on Friday, Dec. 6.
Multiple vehicles wrecked on I-10 near Gramercy on Friday, Dec. 6. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

WAFB has received reports from drivers that there was a fire after the crash.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.