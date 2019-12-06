GoFundMe launched for Javon Brown, teen shot, killed walking home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family member of Javon Brown, a 17-year-old boy shot and killed while walking home from school with a friend, has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of funeral services.
Deondre Sanders, the victim’s uncle, says his nephew was killed in a “senseless act of violence.” The family is asking for $5,000 to help pay for Brown’s funeral.
“With our pride in the family, it’s hard to ask for any favors from anyone,” Sanders writes. “But we need some help.”
Deputies say Brown was shot on Ottawa Drive while walking home from school with a friend on Monday, Dec. 2. He died the following day, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives say Brown and a friend were walking home when they were approached by brothers Davaughn, 18, and Jeffrey Tate, 16, along with another juvenile male, who has not been identified.
According to arrest reports, the three males allegedly started a fight with Brown. During the fight, one of the suspects shot Brown.
