Former Louisiana deputy fire marshal arrested, charged with cruelty to animals

“As a dog owner and former K-9 handler myself, these findings make me sick,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, in a news release. “We consider all of our K-9 officers part of our law enforcement family and treatment of these animals as anything less is unacceptable. Outright neglect and abuse like this will not be tolerated or excused. These actions alleged against Robert Fain are the actions of one individual and are not reflective of the dedication our handlers have to their K-9 partners nor of our agency’s commitment to public safety and abating arson.”