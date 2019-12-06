FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers followed by chilly, dry weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not much activity showing up on First Alert Doppler radar this morning. A few isolated-to-scattered showers will stay in our Friday forecast, however.
As expected, it’s noticeably warmer Friday morning starting off in the mid-to-upper 50s - some 10-15 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.
Expect a sun/cloud mix with limited showers and a warm high pushing into the uppers 70s.
Overnight, a spotty shower is still possible as lows dip to 54 degrees.
This weekend; no mention of rain, partly/mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon highs staying in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Rain chances return to start the next week.
