FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain Friday evening, then dry weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spotty shower or two will remain possible Friday evening as a weak cold front moves through the region. Don’t let that small threat of rain discourage you from heading downtown for the Festival of Lights though. Temperatures will be mild, and if you did encounter a shower, it will likely be brief and light. Into the weekend, dry weather prevails, but clouds will linger and it will be a bit cooler. Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid 60s, with Sunday’s highs around 70°.
If you’re headed to Atlanta for the SEC Championship, a threat of showers will diminish Friday evening, with mainly dry weather also expected through the weekend in north Georgia. It will be a little cool, with morning starts in the mid 40s both days, highs around 60° Saturday, and in the low to mid 50s Sunday.
Similarly, weather should not be an issue for Jag fans making the trip to Lorman, Miss. for the SWAC Championship. Expect plenty of clouds and cool temps for the game, but it should stay dry. Kickoff temps will be around 60°, falling into the mid 50s by the end of the game.
Locally, it looks like our next weather maker arrives early next week in the form of a cold front. Scattered showers arrive Monday, with rain likely by Tuesday. The good news is no severe weather is expected and rain amounts look manageable.
Cooler weather then settles in for the remainder of next week, with scattered showers back in the forecast by Friday.
