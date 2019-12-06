FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain Friday evening, then dry weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spotty shower or two will remain possible Friday evening as a weak cold front moves through the region. Don’t let that small threat of rain discourage you from heading downtown for the Festival of Lights though. Temperatures will be mild, and if you did encounter a shower, it will likely be brief and light. Into the weekend, dry weather prevails, but clouds will linger and it will be a bit cooler. Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid 60s, with Sunday’s highs around 70°.