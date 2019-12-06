CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Men seen hauling off ATM in truck from Plaquemine store

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine authorities are looking for two men who broke into a business and stole an ATM.
Surveillance video released by the Plaquemine Police Department shows the men burglarizing the Hop-n-Shop Deli on Railroad Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 6.
The video shows an older model Chevrolet extended cab pick-up truck pull into the parking lot and back up to the front of the business.
One of the men gets out of the vehicle and breaks the side front window of the business and pulls out the ATM.
The other man then gets out of the truck and both men load the ATM in the back of the truck. The video then shows the truck fleeing the area.
Police ask anyone who can help identify the men to call the Plaquemine Police Department at 225-687-9273.
